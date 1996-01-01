25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Mr. Wu is a patient with kidney disease who presents to your clinic for monitoring. You notice on his chart that his GFR was estimated through inulin administration to be about 35 ml/min. What does this tell you about the health of his kidneys? Mr. Wu is taking a medication that is normally excreted from the body in the urine. You order blood work and find that the concentration of this medication in his plasma is much higher than normal. How does his decreased GFR explain the elevated level of medication in his plasma?
