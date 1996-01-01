Deana is a 4-year-old girl with a rare genetic defect that causes the Na+/glucose symporters in the proximal tubule to reabsorb fewer glucose and sodium ions than normal. Predict the effects this defect will have on the composition and volume of Deana's urine. Explain why you would expect to see increased activity of the tubuloglomerular feedback and the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system in Deana's kidneys.