25. Urinary System
Kidney Anatomy
Problem 24.4a
Textbook Question
Cortical and juxtamedullary nephrons differ in the:
a. lengths of their nephron loops.
b. structure of the capillaries surrounding them.
c. structure of their renal corpuscles.
d. Both a and b are correct.
e. Both b and c are correct.
