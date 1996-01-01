25. Urinary System
Kidney Anatomy
Problem 24.8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Fill in the blanks for the following statements:
a. When the GFR decreases, the macula densa releases chemicals to______ the afferent arteriole.
b. The sympathetic nervous system______ the blood vessels supplying the kidney_____to the glomerular filtration rate.
c. The enzyme_____is released by JG cells in response to a decrease in the GFR.
d. The enzyme ______ converts angiotensin-I to angiotensin-II.
e. Generally, angiotensin-II______ systemic blood pressure while_____the GFR.
