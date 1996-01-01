25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Problem 24.2aa
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not a physiological process carried out by the kidneys?
a. Blood pressure regulation
b. Tubular reabsorption
c. Tubular secretion
d. Glomerular filtration
e. All of the above are physiological processes carried out by the kidneys.
