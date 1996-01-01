25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Problem 24.6a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following substances would pass through the filtration membrane to become part of the filtrate under normal circumstances? (Circle all that apply.)
a. Sodium ions
b. Albumin
c. Glucose
d. Erythrocytes
e. Leukocytes
f. Amino acids
g. Urea
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos