25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Problem 24.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is false about the GFR?
a. The GFR averages about 120 ml/min.
b. The GFR increases when the afferent arteriole dilates.
c. The GFR decreases when the efferent arteriole constricts.
d. The GFR decreases when the afferent arteriole constricts
