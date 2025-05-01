Problem 1a
Identify the different portions (a–d) of the cutaneous membrane and the underlying layer of loose connective tissue (e) in the diagram to the right.
a. ____
Problem 1b
Identify the different portions (a–d) of the cutaneous membrane and the underlying layer of loose connective tissue (e) in the diagram to the right.
b. ____
Problem 1c
Identify the different portions (a–d) of the cutaneous membrane and the underlying layer of loose connective tissue (e) in the diagram to the right.
c. ____
Problem 1d
Identify the different portions (a–d) of the cutaneous membrane and the underlying layer of loose connective tissue (e) in the diagram to the right.
d. ____
<IMAGE>
Problem 1e
Identify the different portions (a–d) of the cutaneous membrane and the underlying layer of loose connective tissue (e) in the diagram to the right.
e. ____
Problem 2
The two major components of the integumentary system are
(a) The cutaneous membrane and the accessory structures
(b) The epidermis and the subcutaneous layer
(c) The hair and the nails
(d) The dermis and the subcutaneous layer
Problem 3
Beginning at the basement membrane and traveling toward the free surface, the epidermis includes the following strata:
(a) Corneum, lucidum, granulosum, spinosum, basale
(b) Granulosum, lucidum, spinosum, basale, corneum
(c) Basale, spinosum, granulosum, lucidum, corneum
(d) Lucidum, granulosum, spinosum, basale, corneum
Problem 4
Each of the following is a function of the integumentary system, except
(a) Protection of underlying tissue
(b) Excretion of salts and wastes
(c) Maintenance of body temperature
(d) Synthesis of vitamin C
(e) Storage of nutrients
Problem 5
Exposure of the skin to ultraviolet (UV) radiation
(a) Can result in increased numbers of melanocytes forming in the skin
(b) Can result in decreased melanin production in melanocytes
(c) Can cause destruction of vitamin D3
(d) Can result in damage to the DNA of cells in the stratum basale
(e) Has no effect on the skin cells
Problem 6
The two major components of the dermis are the
(a) Superficial fascia and cutaneous membrane
(b) Epidermis and subcutaneous layer
(c) Papillary layer and reticular layer
(d) Stratum basale and stratum corneum
Problem 7
The cutaneous plexus and subpapillary plexus consist of
a. Blood vessels providing the dermal blood supply.
b. A network of nerves providing dermal sensations.
c. Specialized cells for cutaneous sensations.
d. Gland cells that release cutaneous secretions.
Problem 8
The accessory structures of the integument include the
(a) Blood vessels, glands, muscles, and nerves
(b) Tactile discs, lamellar corpuscles, and tactile corpuscles
(c) Hair, skin, and nails
(d) Hair follicles, nails, sebaceous glands, and sweat glands
Problem 9
The portion of the hair follicle where cell divisions occur is the
(a) Shaft
(b) Matrix
(c) Root hair plexus
(d) Cuticle
Problem 10
The two types of exocrine glands in the skin are
(a) Eccrine and sweat glands
(b) Sebaceous and sweat glands
(c) Apocrine and sweat glands
(d) Sebaceous and eccrine glands
Problem 11
Apocrine sweat glands can be controlled by
(a) The autonomic nervous system
(b) Regional control mechanisms
(c) The endocrine system
(d) Both a and c
Problem 12
The primary function of sensible perspiration is to
(a) Get rid of wastes
(b) Protect the skin from dryness
(c) Maintain electrolyte balance
(d) Reduce body temperature
Problem 13
The stratum corneum of the nail root, which extends over the exposed nail, is called the
(a) Hyponychium
(b) Eponychium
(c) Lunula
(d) Cerumen
Problem 14
Muscle weakness and a reduction in bone strength in the elderly result from decreased
(a) Vitamin D3 production
(b) Melanin production
(c) Sebum production
(d) Dermal blood supply
Problem 15
In which layer(s) of the epidermis does cell division occur?
Problem 16
What is the function of the arrector pili muscles?
Problem 17
What widespread effects does epidermal growth factor (EGF) have on the integument?
Problem 18
What two major layers constitute the dermis, and what components are in each layer?
Problem 19
List the four phases in the regeneration of the skin after an injury.
Problem 20
Contrast insensible perspiration and sensible perspiration.
Problem 21
In clinical practice, drugs can be delivered by diffusion across the skin. This delivery method is called transdermal administration. Why are fat-soluble drugs more suitable for transdermal administration than drugs that are water soluble?
Problem 22
In our society, a tanned body is associated with good health. However, medical research constantly warns about the dangers of excessive exposure to the sun. Describe how a tan develops and cite a benefit of minimal sun exposure.
Problem 23
Why is it important for a surgeon to choose—when possible—an incision pattern according to the skin's tension lines?
Problem 24
The fibrous protein that is responsible for the strength and water resistance of the skin surface is
(a) Collagen
(b) Eleidin
(c) Keratin
(d) Elastin
(e) Keratohyalin
Problem 25
The darker a person's skin color,
(a) The more melanocytes she has in her skin
(b) The more layers she has in her epidermis
(c) The more melanin her melanocytes produce
(d) The more superficial her blood vessels
Problem 26
In order for bacteria on the skin to cause an infection in the skin, they must accomplish all of the following, except
(a) Survive the bactericidal components of sebum
(b) Avoid being flushed from the surface of the skin by sweat
(c) Penetrate the stratum corneum
(d) Penetrate to the level of the capillaries
(e) Escape the dendritic cells
