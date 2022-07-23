Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integumentary System The integumentary system is the body's largest organ system, primarily responsible for protecting the body from external damage, regulating temperature, and providing sensory information. It consists of the skin, hair, nails, and various glands. Understanding its components is essential for recognizing how they work together to maintain homeostasis.

Cutaneous Membrane The cutaneous membrane, commonly known as the skin, is composed of two main layers: the epidermis and the dermis. The epidermis provides a protective barrier, while the dermis contains connective tissue, blood vessels, and nerve endings. This membrane plays a crucial role in protecting the body and facilitating sensory perception.