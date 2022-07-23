The two major components of the dermis are the
(a) Superficial fascia and cutaneous membrane
(b) Epidermis and subcutaneous layer
(c) Papillary layer and reticular layer
(d) Stratum basale and stratum corneum
What widespread effects does epidermal growth factor (EGF) have on the integument?
What two major layers constitute the dermis, and what components are in each layer?
In clinical practice, drugs can be delivered by diffusion across the skin. This delivery method is called transdermal administration. Why are fat-soluble drugs more suitable for transdermal administration than drugs that are water soluble?
Why is it important for a surgeon to choose—when possible—an incision pattern according to the skin's tension lines?
The fibrous protein that is responsible for the strength and water resistance of the skin surface is
(a) Collagen
(b) Eleidin
(c) Keratin
(d) Elastin
(e) Keratohyalin