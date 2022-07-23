Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hemostasis Hemostasis is the first phase of skin regeneration, occurring immediately after an injury. It involves the constriction of blood vessels and the formation of a clot to prevent excessive bleeding. Platelets aggregate at the injury site, releasing growth factors that initiate the healing process and attract immune cells to prevent infection. Recommended video: 4:28 4:28 Overview of Hemostasis

Inflammation The inflammation phase follows hemostasis and typically lasts for several days. During this phase, immune cells migrate to the injury site to clear debris and pathogens. This process is characterized by redness, swelling, heat, and pain, which are signs of the body’s response to injury and are essential for setting the stage for tissue repair. Recommended video: 1:38 1:38 Inflammation

Proliferation The proliferation phase occurs after inflammation and can last from a few days to several weeks. In this phase, new tissue is formed through the proliferation of fibroblasts, which produce collagen and extracellular matrix. Additionally, new blood vessels are formed (angiogenesis), and epithelial cells migrate to cover the wound, restoring the skin's integrity. Recommended video: 7:27 7:27 Affinity Maturation