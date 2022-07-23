Review the properties of each protein option: (a) Collagen is a structural protein found in connective tissues, providing tensile strength but not water resistance. (b) Eleidin is a precursor to keratin found in the stratum lucidum of the epidermis, but it is not directly responsible for water resistance. (c) Keratin is a fibrous protein that provides both strength and water resistance to the skin surface. (d) Elastin is a protein that provides elasticity to tissues but does not contribute to water resistance. (e) Keratohyalin is involved in keratinization but does not directly provide water resistance.