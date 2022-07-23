Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epidermis Structure The epidermis is the outermost layer of the skin, composed of multiple layers of cells. It is primarily made up of keratinocytes, which are responsible for the production of keratin, a protein that provides protection. Understanding the structure of the epidermis is essential to identify where specific functions, such as cell division, occur. Recommended video: 04:09 04:09 The Epidermis: Layers Example 2

Stratum Basale The stratum basale, or basal layer, is the deepest layer of the epidermis where active cell division takes place. This layer contains stem cells that continuously divide to produce new keratinocytes, which then migrate upwards to replenish the skin surface. Recognizing the role of the stratum basale is crucial for understanding the regeneration of the epidermis. Recommended video: 04:52 04:52 Epidermal Layers: Stratum Basale (Basal Layer)