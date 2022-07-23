Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dermis Structure The dermis is a critical layer of skin located beneath the epidermis, composed of connective tissue. It is primarily divided into two layers: the papillary layer, which contains thin collagen fibers and is responsible for the skin's texture, and the reticular layer, which is thicker and contains denser collagen fibers, providing strength and elasticity. Recommended video: 3:00 3:00 The Dermis Example 1

Papillary Layer The papillary layer is the uppermost layer of the dermis, characterized by its thin, loose connective tissue. It contains dermal papillae, which interdigitate with the epidermis, enhancing nutrient exchange and providing fingerprints. This layer also houses capillaries, lymphatics, and sensory neurons, contributing to the skin's sensory functions. Recommended video: 4:36 4:36 Introduction to Capillaries