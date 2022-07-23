Identify the different portions (a–d) of the cutaneous membrane and the underlying layer of loose connective tissue (e) in the diagram to the right.
d. ____
d. ____
e. ____
The two major components of the integumentary system are
(a) The cutaneous membrane and the accessory structures
(b) The epidermis and the subcutaneous layer
(c) The hair and the nails
(d) The dermis and the subcutaneous layer
c. ____
b. ____
Beginning at the basement membrane and traveling toward the free surface, the epidermis includes the following strata:
(a) Corneum, lucidum, granulosum, spinosum, basale
(b) Granulosum, lucidum, spinosum, basale, corneum
(c) Basale, spinosum, granulosum, lucidum, corneum
(d) Lucidum, granulosum, spinosum, basale, corneum
The two major components of the dermis are the
(a) Superficial fascia and cutaneous membrane
(b) Epidermis and subcutaneous layer
(c) Papillary layer and reticular layer
(d) Stratum basale and stratum corneum