Cutaneous Membrane The cutaneous membrane, commonly known as the skin, is the largest organ of the body and consists of two primary layers: the epidermis and the dermis. The epidermis is the outermost layer, providing a protective barrier, while the dermis contains connective tissue, blood vessels, and nerve endings. Understanding these layers is essential for identifying their specific functions and roles in overall skin health.

Epidermis The epidermis is the thin, outermost layer of the cutaneous membrane, primarily composed of keratinized stratified squamous epithelium. It serves as a protective barrier against environmental hazards, pathogens, and water loss. The epidermis is also involved in the production of melanin, which gives skin its color and protects against UV radiation.