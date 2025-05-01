Problem 1a
Identify the six types of epithelial tissue shown in the drawing below.
a. __
Problem 1b
b. ___
Problem 1c
c. ___
Problem 1d
d. ___
Problem 1e
e. ___
Problem 1f
f. ___
Problem 2
Collections of specialized cells and cell products that perform a relatively limited number of functions are called
(a) Cellular aggregates,
(b) Tissues
(c) Organs
(d) Organ systems
(e) Organisms
Problem 3
Tissue that is specialized for contraction is
(a) Epithelial tissue
(b) Muscle tissue
(c) Connective tissue
(d) Nervous tissue
Problem 4
A type of cell junction common in cardiac and smooth muscle tissues is the
(a) Hemidesmosome
(b) Basal junction
(c) Tight junction
(d) Gap junction
Problem 5
The most abundant connections between cells in the superficial layers of the skin are
(a) Connexons
(b) Gap junctions
(c) Desmosomes
(d) Tight junctions
Problem 6
A _______membrane has an epithelium that is stratified and supported by dense connective tissue.
(a) synovial
(b) serous
(c) cutaneous
(d) mucous
Problem 7
Mucous secretions that coat the passageways of the digestive and respiratory tracts result from _____secretion.
(a) apocrine
(b) merocrine
(c) holocrine
(d) endocrine
Problem 8
Matrix is a characteristic of which type of tissue?
(a) Epithelial
(b) Nervous
(c) Muscle
(d) Connective
Problem 9
Which of the following epithelia most easily permits diffusion?
(a) Stratified squamous
(b) Simple squamous
(c) Transitional
(d) Simple columnar
Problem 10
Functions of connective tissue include
(a) Establishing a structural framework for the body
(b) Storing energy reserves
(c) Providing protection for delicate organs
(d) All of these
(e) a and c only.
Problem 11
The three major types of cartilage in the body are
(a) Collagen, reticular, and elastic
(b) Areolar, adipose, and reticular
(c) Hyaline, elastic, and fibrous
(d) Tendons, reticular, and elastic
Problem 12
The primary function of serous membranes in the body is to
(a) Minimize friction between opposing surfaces
(b) Line cavities that communicate with the exterior
(c) Perform absorptive and secretory functions
(d) Cover the surface of the body
Problem 13
The type of cartilage growth characterized by adding new layers of cartilage to the surface is
(a) Interstitial growth
(b) Appositional growth
(c) Intramembranous growth
(d) Longitudinal growth.
Problem 14
Tissue changes with age can result from
(a) Hormonal changes
(b) Increased need for sleep
(c) Improper nutrition
(d) All of these
(e) a and c only
Problem 15
Axons, dendrites, and a cell body are characteristic of cells located in
(a) Nervous tissue
(b) Muscle tissue
(c) Connective tissue
(d) Epithelial tissue
Problem 16
The repair process necessary to restore normal function after inflammation subsides in damaged tissues is
(a) Isolation
(b) Regeneration
(c) Reconstruction
(d) All of these
Problem 17
What are the four essential functions of epithelial tissue?
Problem 18
Differentiate between endocrine and exocrine glands.
Problem 19
By what three methods do exocrine glandular epithelial cells release their secretions?
Problem 20
List three basic components of connective tissues.
Problem 21
What are the four kinds of membranes composed of epithelial and connective tissue that cover and protect other structures and tissues in the body?
Problem 22
What two cell populations make up nervous tissue? What is the function of each?
Problem 23
What is the difference between an exocrine secretion and an endocrine secretion?
Problem 24
A significant structural feature in the digestive system is the presence of tight junctions near the exposed surfaces of cells lining the digestive tract. Why are these junctions so important?
Problem 25
Describe the fluid connective tissues in the human body. What are the main differences between fluid connective tissues and supporting connective tissues?
Ch. 4 The Tissue Level of Organization
