Cutaneous Membrane The cutaneous membrane, commonly known as the skin, is the largest organ of the body and consists of two primary layers: the epidermis and the dermis. The epidermis is the outermost layer, providing a protective barrier, while the dermis contains connective tissue, blood vessels, and nerve endings. Understanding these layers is essential for identifying their specific functions and components.

Epidermis The epidermis is the thin, outermost layer of the cutaneous membrane, primarily composed of keratinized stratified squamous epithelium. It serves as the first line of defense against environmental hazards, such as pathogens and UV radiation. The epidermis also contains specialized cells, including melanocytes and Langerhans cells, which play roles in pigmentation and immune response.