Match the appropriate structure with the proper description and/or function.
1. Made of dense, irregular connective tissue
2. Produce sebum
3. Helps regulate body temperature by producing sweat
4. Cause fingerprints
5. Houses the hair root
6. Superficial keratinized stratified squamous epithelium
7. Deep pressure receptors
8. Vascular layer that houses skin appendages
a. Dermal papillae
b. Lamellar corpuscles
c. Dermis
d. Hair follicle
e. Epidermis
f. Eccrine sweat gland
g. Reticular layer
h. Sebaceous glands