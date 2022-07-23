Identify the different portions (a–d) of the cutaneous membrane and the underlying layer of loose connective tissue (e) in the diagram to the right.
b. ____
Beginning at the basement membrane and traveling toward the free surface, the epidermis includes the following strata:
(a) Corneum, lucidum, granulosum, spinosum, basale
(b) Granulosum, lucidum, spinosum, basale, corneum
(c) Basale, spinosum, granulosum, lucidum, corneum
(d) Lucidum, granulosum, spinosum, basale, corneum
The two major components of the dermis are the
(a) Superficial fascia and cutaneous membrane
(b) Epidermis and subcutaneous layer
(c) Papillary layer and reticular layer
(d) Stratum basale and stratum corneum
What two major layers constitute the dermis, and what components are in each layer?
In clinical practice, drugs can be delivered by diffusion across the skin. This delivery method is called transdermal administration. Why are fat-soluble drugs more suitable for transdermal administration than drugs that are water soluble?