Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) is a polypeptide growth factor that plays a crucial role in cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation. It binds to the EGF receptor on the surface of cells, triggering a cascade of cellular responses that promote healing and regeneration, particularly in epithelial tissues. EGF is significant in skin biology, influencing processes such as wound healing and skin repair.

Integumentary System The integumentary system comprises the skin and its associated structures, including hair, nails, and glands. It serves as a protective barrier against environmental hazards, regulates temperature, and facilitates sensory perception. Understanding the integumentary system is essential for comprehending how EGF affects skin health and function, particularly in terms of repair and regeneration.