Transdermal Administration Transdermal administration refers to the delivery of drugs through the skin for systemic effects. This method allows for the gradual release of medication into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system and first-pass metabolism. It is particularly useful for drugs that require steady plasma levels over time.

Solubility and Drug Absorption The solubility of a drug significantly affects its absorption through the skin. Fat-soluble (lipophilic) drugs can easily penetrate the lipid-rich layers of the stratum corneum, the outermost skin barrier. In contrast, water-soluble (hydrophilic) drugs struggle to cross this barrier, making them less effective for transdermal delivery.