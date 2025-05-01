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- Post Translational Modification definitions7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation14 Terms
- Ubiquitination quiz #17. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation10 Terms
- Ubiquitination definitions7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation15 Terms
- Phosphorylation quiz #17. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation19 Terms
- Phosphorylation definitions7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation15 Terms
- Zymogens quiz #17. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation13 Terms
- Zymogens definitions7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation15 Terms
- Introduction to Protein-Ligand Interactions quiz #18. Protein Function10 Terms
- Introduction to Protein-Ligand Interactions definitions8. Protein Function14 Terms