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- Lipids 2 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes14 Terms
- Lipids 2 quizReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Membrane Structure 1 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Membrane Structure 1 quizReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Membrane Structure 2 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Membrane Structure 2 quizReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Membrane Transport 1 quiz #1Review 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes10 Terms
- Membrane Transport 1 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Membrane Transport 2 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes12 Terms