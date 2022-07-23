The process of biological evolution
a. Is not supported by scientific evidence
b. Results in a change in the features of individuals in a population
c. Takes place over the course of generations
d. B and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
The process of biological evolution
a. Is not supported by scientific evidence
b. Results in a change in the features of individuals in a population
c. Takes place over the course of generations
d. B and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
In science, a theory is a(n)
a. Educated guess
b. Inference based on a lack of scientific evidence
c. Idea with little experimental support
d. Body of scientifically acceptable general principles
e. Statement of fact
The theory of common descent states that all modern organisms
a. Can change in response to environmental change
b. Descended from a single common ancestor
c. Descended from one of many ancestors that originally arose on Earth
d. Have not evolved
e. Can be arranged in a hierarchy from 'least evolved' to 'most evolved'
The DNA sequence for the same gene found in several species of mammals_________.
a. Is identical among all species.
b. Is equally different between all pairs of mammal species.
c. Is more similar between closely related species than between distantly related species.
d. Provides evidence for the hypothesis of common descent
e. More than one of the above is correct.
Marsupial mammals give birth to young that complete their development in a pouch on the mother's abdomen. All the native mammals of Australia are marsupials, while these types of mammals are absent or uncommon on other continents. This observation is an example of
a. Developmental evidence for evolution
b. Biogeographic evidence for evolution
c. Genetic evidence for evolution
d. Fossil evidence for evolution
e. Not useful evidence for evolution