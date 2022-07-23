Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Where Did We Come From?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 11 - Where Did We Come From?Problem 5
Chapter 11, Problem 5

The theory of common descent states that all modern organisms
a. Can change in response to environmental change
b. Descended from a single common ancestor
c. Descended from one of many ancestors that originally arose on Earth
d. Have not evolved
e. Can be arranged in a hierarchy from 'least evolved' to 'most evolved'

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the theory of common descent: This theory is a fundamental principle of evolutionary biology, which states that all living organisms share a common ancestor from which they have evolved over time.
Analyze the options provided: Carefully read each option and determine whether it aligns with the concept of common descent. For example, consider whether the option implies a shared ancestry or something unrelated to evolutionary theory.
Eliminate incorrect options: For instance, options like 'have not evolved' or 'can be arranged in a hierarchy from least evolved to most evolved' are inconsistent with the principles of evolution and common descent.
Focus on the correct interpretation: The theory of common descent specifically emphasizes that all modern organisms descended from a single common ancestor, which is a key point in evolutionary biology.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, identify the option that best aligns with the theory of common descent, which is 'descended from a single common ancestor.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
33s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Theory of Common Descent

The theory of common descent posits that all living organisms share a common ancestor from which they have evolved over time. This concept is fundamental to evolutionary biology, as it explains the diversity of life on Earth through the process of descent with modification. It suggests that species are not static but rather dynamic entities that adapt and change in response to environmental pressures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:58
Endosymbiotic Theory

Evolution

Evolution is the process through which populations of organisms change over generations, driven by mechanisms such as natural selection, genetic drift, and mutation. It leads to adaptations that enhance survival and reproduction in specific environments. Understanding evolution is crucial for interpreting the relationships among species and the evidence supporting the theory of common descent.
Recommended video:
05:14
Introduction to Evolution of Populations

Phylogenetic Tree

A phylogenetic tree is a diagram that represents the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on their genetic or physical characteristics. It illustrates how species diverged from common ancestors over time, providing a visual framework for understanding the hierarchy of life. This concept is essential for grasping the implications of common descent and the interconnectedness of all living organisms.
Recommended video:
04:13
Building Phylogenetic Trees Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Describe three ways that evolution can occur via genetic drift.
1894
views
Textbook Question

In science, a theory is a(n)

a. Educated guess

b. Inference based on a lack of scientific evidence

c. Idea with little experimental support

d. Body of scientifically acceptable general principles

e. Statement of fact

2507
views
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates how Mycobacterium tuberculosis evolves when it is exposed to an antibiotic.

934
views
Textbook Question

The DNA sequence for the same gene found in several species of mammals_________.

a. Is identical among all species.

b. Is equally different between all pairs of mammal species.

c. Is more similar between closely related species than between distantly related species.

d. Provides evidence for the hypothesis of common descent

e. More than one of the above is correct.

2530
views
Textbook Question

Marsupial mammals give birth to young that complete their development in a pouch on the mother's abdomen. All the native mammals of Australia are marsupials, while these types of mammals are absent or uncommon on other continents. This observation is an example of

a. Developmental evidence for evolution

b. Biogeographic evidence for evolution

c. Genetic evidence for evolution

d. Fossil evidence for evolution

e. Not useful evidence for evolution

2379
views
Textbook Question

Even though marsupial mammals give birth to live young, an eggshell forms briefly early in their development. This is evidence that:

a. Marsupials share a common ancestor with some egg-laying species

b. Marsupials are not really mammals

c. All animals arose from a common ancestor.

d. Marsupial mammals were separately created by God

e. The fossil record of marsupial mammals is incorrect

1156
views