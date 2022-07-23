Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Where Did We Come From?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 4

In science, a theory is a(n)
a. Educated guess
b. Inference based on a lack of scientific evidence
c. Idea with little experimental support
d. Body of scientifically acceptable general principles
e. Statement of fact

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a scientific theory: In science, a theory is not a mere guess or unsupported idea. It is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world, based on a body of evidence that has been repeatedly confirmed through observation and experimentation.
Eliminate options that do not align with the scientific definition of a theory: For example, 'educated guess' (option a) and 'idea with little experimental support' (option c) do not match the rigorous standards of scientific theories.
Consider the role of evidence in scientific theories: A theory is supported by a significant amount of empirical evidence and is widely accepted within the scientific community. This eliminates 'inference based on a lack of scientific evidence' (option b).
Compare the remaining options: A scientific theory is not a 'statement of fact' (option e), as it is an explanation that can be refined or expanded with new evidence. Instead, it is a 'body of scientifically acceptable general principles' (option d).
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that best matches the definition of a scientific theory, which is 'a body of scientifically acceptable general principles' (option d).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Theory

A scientific theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world that is based on a body of evidence and has stood up to repeated testing and scrutiny. Unlike a mere hypothesis, a theory integrates and generalizes many observations and experimental results, providing a coherent framework for understanding phenomena.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:29
Scientific Method

Empirical Evidence

Empirical evidence refers to information acquired by observation or experimentation that can be verified through the scientific method. This type of evidence is crucial for the development and validation of scientific theories, as it provides the data needed to support or refute a given explanation of natural phenomena.
Recommended video:
02:27
Evidence of Evolution Example 1

Principles of Scientific Inquiry

The principles of scientific inquiry involve systematic observation, measurement, and experimentation, as well as the formulation, testing, and modification of hypotheses. These principles guide scientists in developing theories that are not only based on evidence but also open to revision as new data becomes available, ensuring the reliability and accuracy of scientific knowledge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:29
Scientific Method
