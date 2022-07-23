In science, a theory is a(n)
a. Educated guess
b. Inference based on a lack of scientific evidence
c. Idea with little experimental support
d. Body of scientifically acceptable general principles
e. Statement of fact
The process of biological evolution
a. Is not supported by scientific evidence
b. Results in a change in the features of individuals in a population
c. Takes place over the course of generations
d. B and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates how Mycobacterium tuberculosis evolves when it is exposed to an antibiotic.
The theory of common descent states that all modern organisms
a. Can change in response to environmental change
b. Descended from a single common ancestor
c. Descended from one of many ancestors that originally arose on Earth
d. Have not evolved
e. Can be arranged in a hierarchy from 'least evolved' to 'most evolved'
The DNA sequence for the same gene found in several species of mammals_________.
a. Is identical among all species.
b. Is equally different between all pairs of mammal species.
c. Is more similar between closely related species than between distantly related species.
d. Provides evidence for the hypothesis of common descent
e. More than one of the above is correct.