Ch. 11 - Where Did We Come From?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 7

Marsupial mammals give birth to young that complete their development in a pouch on the mother's abdomen. All the native mammals of Australia are marsupials, while these types of mammals are absent or uncommon on other continents. This observation is an example of
a. Developmental evidence for evolution
b. Biogeographic evidence for evolution
c. Genetic evidence for evolution
d. Fossil evidence for evolution
e. Not useful evidence for evolution

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of evolution and the types of evidence that support it. Evolution is the process by which species change over time through mechanisms like natural selection, genetic drift, and mutation. Evidence for evolution can come from various fields, including biogeography, genetics, fossils, and developmental biology.
Step 2: Analyze the problem statement. It mentions that marsupial mammals are native to Australia and are uncommon or absent on other continents. This distribution pattern of species is a key clue in determining the type of evidence being described.
Step 3: Recall the definition of biogeographic evidence for evolution. Biogeography is the study of the geographic distribution of species and ecosystems. It provides evidence for evolution by showing how species have adapted to different environments and how geographic isolation can lead to speciation.
Step 4: Compare the other options provided in the question. Developmental evidence refers to similarities in embryonic development across species. Genetic evidence involves DNA and molecular similarities. Fossil evidence involves remains or imprints of organisms from the past. None of these directly address the geographic distribution of species.
Step 5: Conclude that the observation of marsupials being native to Australia and uncommon elsewhere is an example of biogeographic evidence for evolution, as it highlights how geographic isolation has influenced the distribution and evolution of species.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Marsupial Reproduction

Marsupial mammals, such as kangaroos and koalas, give birth to relatively undeveloped young that continue their growth in a pouch. This unique reproductive strategy allows for a shorter gestation period and provides a safe environment for the young to develop while being nourished by the mother.
Biogeography

Biogeography is the study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time. It helps explain why certain species, like marsupials, are predominantly found in specific regions, such as Australia, and how geographical barriers influence evolutionary processes.
Evidence for Evolution

Evidence for evolution includes various types of data that support the theory of evolution, such as developmental, biogeographic, genetic, and fossil evidence. In this context, the unique presence of marsupials in Australia serves as biogeographic evidence, illustrating how species adapt and evolve in response to their environments.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates how Mycobacterium tuberculosis evolves when it is exposed to an antibiotic.

Textbook Question

The theory of common descent states that all modern organisms

a. Can change in response to environmental change

b. Descended from a single common ancestor

c. Descended from one of many ancestors that originally arose on Earth

d. Have not evolved

e. Can be arranged in a hierarchy from 'least evolved' to 'most evolved'

Textbook Question

The DNA sequence for the same gene found in several species of mammals_________.

a. Is identical among all species.

b. Is equally different between all pairs of mammal species.

c. Is more similar between closely related species than between distantly related species.

d. Provides evidence for the hypothesis of common descent

e. More than one of the above is correct.

Textbook Question

Even though marsupial mammals give birth to live young, an eggshell forms briefly early in their development. This is evidence that:

a. Marsupials share a common ancestor with some egg-laying species

b. Marsupials are not really mammals

c. All animals arose from a common ancestor.

d. Marsupial mammals were separately created by God

e. The fossil record of marsupial mammals is incorrect

Textbook Question

A species of crayfish that lives in caves produces eyestalks like its above-ground relatives, but has no eyes. Eyestalks in cave-dwelling crayfish are thus ________.

a. An evolutionary error

b. A dominant mutation

c. Biogeographical evidence of evolution

d. A vestigial trait

e. Evidence that evolutionary theory may be incorrect

Textbook Question

Which of the following taxonomic levels contains organisms that share the most recent common ancestor?

a. Family

b. Order

c. Phylum

d. Genus

e. Class

