Ch. 13 - Understanding Race
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 2

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the three steps required for speciation to occur.
Illustration of the three steps of speciation with labeled stages and a geographic barrier.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the first stage of speciation in the figure, which involves a single population of organisms. Label this as 'Single population with shared gene pool.' This represents the initial state where all individuals belong to the same population and can interbreed freely.
Step 2: Observe the geographic barrier depicted in the figure. Label this as 'Formation of a geographic barrier.' This barrier separates the population into two groups, preventing gene flow between them.
Step 3: Note the divergence of the two populations over time. Label this as 'Genetic divergence due to isolation.' Each population adapts to its own environment, leading to genetic differences.
Step 4: Highlight the final stage where the two populations are distinct and unable to interbreed. Label this as 'Reproductive isolation and formation of new species.' This marks the completion of speciation.
Step 5: Ensure the labels clearly correspond to the figure's visual elements, such as the geographic barrier and the diverging populations, to enhance understanding of the speciation process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Speciation

Speciation is the evolutionary process through which new biological species arise. It typically occurs when populations of a species become isolated from each other, leading to genetic divergence. This can happen through mechanisms such as geographic isolation, where physical barriers prevent interbreeding, or through reproductive isolation, where differences in mating behaviors or times prevent species from mating.

Geographic Isolation

Geographic isolation is a key factor in speciation, occurring when a physical barrier, such as mountains, rivers, or distance, separates populations of a species. This separation restricts gene flow between the groups, allowing them to evolve independently. Over time, genetic differences can accumulate, potentially leading to the emergence of new species as adaptations to their distinct environments occur.
Stages of Speciation

The process of speciation can be divided into three main stages: 1) Initial separation of populations, often due to geographic barriers; 2) Divergence of the populations through genetic drift, natural selection, or mutation; and 3) Reproductive isolation, where the populations can no longer interbreed even if they come back into contact. These stages illustrate how species evolve and adapt to their environments over time.
