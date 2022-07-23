Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 13 - Understanding Race
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 13 - Understanding RaceProblem 5
Chapter 13, Problem 5

According to the most accepted scientific hypothesis about the origin of two new species from a single common ancestor, most new species arise when
a. Many mutations occur
b. Populations of the ancestral species are isolated from one another
c. There is no natural selection
d. A supernatural creator decides that two new species would be preferable to the old one
e. The ancestral species decides to evolve

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of speciation. Speciation is the process by which new species arise from a common ancestor. This typically involves the splitting of a single population into two or more genetically distinct groups that can no longer interbreed.
Step 2: Recognize the role of isolation in speciation. One of the most widely accepted mechanisms for speciation is allopatric speciation, where populations of the same species become geographically isolated. This isolation prevents gene flow between the populations.
Step 3: Consider the role of genetic divergence. Once populations are isolated, genetic differences accumulate over time due to mutations, natural selection, and genetic drift. These differences can lead to the development of reproductive barriers.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, options like 'many mutations occur' (a) and 'the ancestral species decides to evolve' (e) are not scientifically accurate explanations for speciation. Similarly, 'a supernatural creator decides' (d) is not a scientific hypothesis.
Step 5: Identify the correct answer. The most accepted scientific hypothesis is that speciation occurs when populations of the ancestral species are isolated from one another (b), allowing genetic divergence to occur.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Speciation

Speciation is the evolutionary process by which populations evolve to become distinct species. It often occurs when populations of a single species become isolated from one another, leading to genetic divergence due to different environmental pressures or mutations. This concept is crucial for understanding how new species arise from a common ancestor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Allopatric Speciation

Isolation Mechanisms

Isolation mechanisms are factors that prevent interbreeding between populations, leading to speciation. These can be geographic, such as mountains or rivers, or reproductive, such as differences in mating behaviors or timing. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for grasping how populations can evolve independently and form new species.
Recommended video:
02:47
Types of Reproductive Isolation

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution where individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce. This process drives adaptation and can lead to the emergence of new species when populations are subjected to different selective pressures. Recognizing the role of natural selection is vital for understanding the dynamics of speciation.
Recommended video:
04:43
Natural Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the three steps required for speciation to occur.

1073
views
Textbook Question

How are hypotheses about the evolutionary relationships among living organisms tested?

1359
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is an example of a prefertilization barrier to reproduction?

a. A female mammal is unable to carry a hybrid offspring to term

b. Hybrid plants produce only sterile pollen

c. A hybrid between two bird species cannot perform a mating display

d. A male fly of one species performs a 'wing-waving' display that does not convince a female of another species to mate with him

e. A hybrid embryo is not able to complete development

1118
views
Textbook Question

For two populations of organisms to be considered separate biological species, they must be

a. Reproductively isolated from each other

b. Unable to produce living offspring

c. Physically very different from each other

d. A and C are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

2934
views
Textbook Question

The biological definition of 'race' corresponds to all of the following except:

a. The genealogical species concept

b. The idea that subgroups within the same species can be distinguished from each other by ancestry

c. There is a natural hierarchy of groups within a species from 'lowest' to 'highest' forms

d. It should be possible to identify races on the basis of shared allele frequencies among populations

e. Races within a species are not reproductively isolated from each other.

985
views
Textbook Question

All of the following statements support the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races except:

a. There is more genetic diversity within a racial group than average differences between racial groups.

b. Alleles that are common in one population in a racial group may be uncommon in other populations of the same race.

c. Geneticists can use particular SNP alleles to identify the ancestral group(s) of any individual human.

d. There are no alleles found in all members of a given racial group.

e. There is genetic evidence of mixing among human populations occurring thousands of years ago until the present.

967
views