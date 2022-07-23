Define 'biological species.'
How are hypotheses about the evolutionary relationships among living organisms tested?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Phylogenetics
Molecular Evidence
Falsifiability in Hypothesis Testing
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the three steps required for speciation to occur.
Which of the following is an example of a prefertilization barrier to reproduction?
a. A female mammal is unable to carry a hybrid offspring to term
b. Hybrid plants produce only sterile pollen
c. A hybrid between two bird species cannot perform a mating display
d. A male fly of one species performs a 'wing-waving' display that does not convince a female of another species to mate with him
e. A hybrid embryo is not able to complete development
According to the most accepted scientific hypothesis about the origin of two new species from a single common ancestor, most new species arise when
a. Many mutations occur
b. Populations of the ancestral species are isolated from one another
c. There is no natural selection
d. A supernatural creator decides that two new species would be preferable to the old one
e. The ancestral species decides to evolve
For two populations of organisms to be considered separate biological species, they must be
a. Reproductively isolated from each other
b. Unable to produce living offspring
c. Physically very different from each other
d. A and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct