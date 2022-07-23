Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the predicted pattern of changes in human population growth rates when death rates fall.
When individuals in a population are evenly spaced throughout their habitat, their dispersion is termed as__________:
a. Clumped
b. Uniform
c. Random
d. Excessive
e. Exponential
Explain why a decrease in population growth rate is expected as a nonhuman population approaches carrying capacity.
A population growing exponentially
a. Is stable in size
b. Adds a fixed number of individuals every generation
c. Adds a larger number of individuals in each successive generation
d. Will likely expand forever
e. Will not crash
According to the graph shown here, the carrying capacity for fruit flies in the environment of the culture bottle is .
a. 0 flies
b. 100 flies
c. 150 flies
d. Between 100 and 150 flies
e. Impossible to determine
All of the following are density-dependent factors that can influence population size except
a. Weather
b. Food supply
c. Waste concentration in the environment
d. Infectious disease
e. Supply of suitable habitat for survival