Chapter 15, Problem 3

When individuals in a population are evenly spaced throughout their habitat, their dispersion is termed as__________:
a. Clumped
b. Uniform
c. Random
d. Excessive
e. Exponential

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of dispersion patterns in populations. Dispersion refers to the way individuals are spaced within their habitat. The three main types are clumped, uniform, and random.
Clumped dispersion occurs when individuals group together in patches, often around resources like water or food. The image of elephants near a water source is an example of clumped dispersion.
Uniform dispersion happens when individuals are evenly spaced throughout their habitat, often due to territorial behavior or competition for resources.
Random dispersion occurs when individuals are distributed unpredictably, without a discernible pattern, often influenced by random environmental factors.
Based on the question, identify the term that matches the description of individuals being evenly spaced throughout their habitat. This corresponds to 'uniform' dispersion.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Dispersion

Population dispersion refers to the way individuals are spaced within a given area. It can be categorized into three main types: clumped, uniform, and random. Understanding these patterns helps ecologists assess how species interact with their environment and with each other, influencing factors like resource availability and mating behaviors.
Uniform Dispersion

Uniform dispersion occurs when individuals are evenly spaced throughout their habitat. This pattern often arises due to competition for resources, where individuals maintain a specific distance from one another to minimize competition. Examples include territorial animals that establish and defend specific areas to ensure access to food and mates.
Clumped Dispersion

Clumped dispersion is characterized by individuals being grouped together in certain areas, often due to the availability of resources or social behaviors. This pattern is common in species that rely on social structures, such as herds or flocks, and can enhance survival through cooperative behaviors like foraging and protection from predators.
