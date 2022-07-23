Textbook Question
Explain why a decrease in population growth rate is expected as a nonhuman population approaches carrying capacity.
When individuals in a population are evenly spaced throughout their habitat, their dispersion is termed as__________:
a. Clumped
b. Uniform
c. Random
d. Excessive
e. Exponential
A population growing exponentially
a. Is stable in size
b. Adds a fixed number of individuals every generation
c. Adds a larger number of individuals in each successive generation
d. Will likely expand forever
e. Will not crash