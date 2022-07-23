Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Is the Human Population Too Large?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 1

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the predicted pattern of changes in human population growth rates when death rates fall.
Graph showing changes in human population growth rates as death rates decline over time.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two curves in the figure: The green curve represents the relative birth rates, while the blue curve represents the relative death rates over time.
Label the left side of the graph as 'High' and the right side as 'Low' to indicate the relative levels of birth and death rates.
Add a label to the shaded area between the curves, indicating 'Growth rate = Birth rate - Death rate,' as this represents the difference between the two rates.
Mark the transition phase with the label 'Demographic Transition,' which is the period where death rates fall significantly, followed by a gradual decline in birth rates.
Label the endpoints of the curves: At the beginning, both birth and death rates are high, and at the end, both rates are low, indicating stabilization of population growth.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Demographic Transition Model

The Demographic Transition Model (DTM) describes the transition of a society from high birth and death rates to low birth and death rates as it develops economically. This model typically includes four stages: pre-industrial, transitional, industrial, and post-industrial, illustrating how population growth rates change as a country progresses through these stages.
Population Demography

Population Growth Rate

Population growth rate is the rate at which the number of individuals in a population increases over a specific period. It is calculated by subtracting the death rate from the birth rate. A declining death rate, as shown in the graph, typically leads to a higher growth rate, especially during the transitional phase of demographic change.
Population Growth Rate vs. Per Capita Population Growth Rate

Mortality Decline

Mortality decline refers to the reduction in death rates due to improvements in healthcare, nutrition, and sanitation. This decline is a key factor in the demographic transition, as it leads to a population surge when birth rates remain high while death rates fall, resulting in significant changes in population dynamics over time.
Textbook Question

Explain why a decrease in population growth rate is expected as a nonhuman population approaches carrying capacity.

Textbook Question

When individuals in a population are evenly spaced throughout their habitat, their dispersion is termed as__________:

a. Clumped

b. Uniform

c. Random

d. Excessive

e. Exponential

Textbook Question

A population growing exponentially

a. Is stable in size

b. Adds a fixed number of individuals every generation

c. Adds a larger number of individuals in each successive generation

d. Will likely expand forever

e. Will not crash

