Ch. 15 - Is the Human Population Too Large?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Biology: Science for Life
Ch. 15 - Is the Human Population Too Large?
Chapter 15, Problem 6

All of the following are density-dependent factors that can influence population size except
a. Weather
b. Food supply
c. Waste concentration in the environment
d. Infectious disease
e. Supply of suitable habitat for survival

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of density-dependent factors. These are factors that influence population size based on the population density. Examples include food supply, waste concentration, infectious diseases, and habitat availability.
Step 2: Recognize that density-independent factors, in contrast, affect population size regardless of its density. Weather is a classic example of a density-independent factor because it impacts populations irrespective of their size.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. Food supply, waste concentration, infectious disease, and habitat availability are all density-dependent factors because their impact increases as population density rises.
Step 4: Identify the exception among the options. Weather does not depend on population density and is therefore a density-independent factor.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that represents a density-independent factor, which is 'weather'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density-Dependent Factors

Density-dependent factors are environmental influences that affect population size in relation to the population's density. These factors, such as food supply, waste concentration, and disease, become more significant as the population increases, leading to increased competition and mortality rates. Understanding these factors is crucial for analyzing population dynamics and ecological balance.
Population Ecology

Population ecology is the study of how populations interact with their environment and how various factors influence their size and distribution. It encompasses concepts such as birth and death rates, carrying capacity, and the effects of biotic and abiotic factors. This field helps in understanding the dynamics of species populations and their responses to environmental changes.
Carrying Capacity

Carrying capacity refers to the maximum number of individuals of a species that an environment can sustainably support. It is determined by the availability of resources such as food, water, and habitat. When a population exceeds its carrying capacity, it can lead to resource depletion, increased mortality, and ultimately a decline in population size, illustrating the importance of density-dependent factors.
