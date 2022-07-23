Apply the logistic growth model: The logistic growth equation, which models population growth, shows this trend mathematically. It is represented as \( \frac{dN}{dt} = rN \left(1 - \frac{N}{K}\right) \), where \(N\) is the population size, \(r\) is the intrinsic rate of increase, and \(K\) is the carrying capacity. As \(N\) approaches \(K\), the term \(\left(1 - \frac{N}{K}\right)\) approaches zero, which in turn causes the growth rate \(\frac{dN}{dt}\) to approach zero.