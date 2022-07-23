Recall the mathematical representation of exponential growth: The formula for exponential growth is typically expressed as \( N_t = N_0 e^{rt} \), where \( N_t \) is the population size at time \( t \), \( N_0 \) is the initial population size, \( r \) is the growth rate, and \( e \) is the base of the natural logarithm. This formula shows that the population grows multiplicatively, not additively.