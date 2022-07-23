Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - The Human Footprint
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 2

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates how various factors influence local climate. Diagram showing factors influencing local climate, including sun angle, wind direction, and precipitation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the factors influencing local climate in the figure.
Label the effect of lower sun angle: 'Lower sun angle = lower average temperature and more seasonal variation'.
Label the windward side of mountains: 'More precipitation on the windward side of mountains'.
Label the leeward side of mountains: 'Less precipitation on the leeward side of mountains'.
Label the effect of shorelines: 'Shorelines are cooler in summer and warmer in winter'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sun Angle

The angle of the sun's rays affects the intensity of solar energy received at the Earth's surface. A lower sun angle results in less direct sunlight, leading to cooler temperatures and potentially more precipitation, as the air can hold less moisture when it cools.

Prevailing Winds

Prevailing winds are the dominant wind patterns in a region, which influence local climate by transporting air masses. These winds can carry moisture from oceans or lakes, leading to precipitation on the windward side of mountains, while creating drier conditions on the leeward side.
Rain Shadow Effect

The rain shadow effect occurs when moist air rises over a mountain range, cools, and loses moisture as precipitation on the windward side. The leeward side, in contrast, receives significantly less rainfall, resulting in drier conditions and distinct ecological zones.
