The solar equator, the region of Earth where the sun is directly overhead, moves from 23.5°N to 23.5°S latitudes and back over the course of a year. Why?

a. Earth wobbles on its axis during the year

b. The position of the poles changes by this amount annually

c. Earth's axis is 23.5° from perpendicular to the rays of the sun

d. Earth moves 23.5° toward the sun in summer and 23.5° away from the sun in winter

e. Ocean currents carry heat from the tropical ocean north in summer and south in winter