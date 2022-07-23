Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates how various factors influence local climate.
An ecological footprint
a. Is the position an individual holds in the ecological food chain
b. Estimates the total land area required to support a particular person or human population
c. Is equal to the size of a human population
d. Helps determine the most appropriate wastewater treatment plan for a community
e. Is often smaller than the actual land footprint of residences in a city
Areas of low solar irradiation are
a. Closer to the equator than to the poles
b. Closer to the poles than the equator
c. At high altitudes
d. Close to large bodies of water
e. More than one of the above is correct