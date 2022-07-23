Which of the following biomes is most common on Earth's land surface?
a. Chaparral
b. Desert
c. Temperate forest
d. Tundra
e. Boreal forest
Tundra is found
a. Where average temperatures are low and growing seasons are short
b. Near the poles
c. At high altitudes
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Which statement best describes the desert biome?
a. It is found wherever temperatures are high
b. It contains a larger amount of biomass per unit area than any other biome
c. Its dominant vegetation is adapted to conserve water
d. Most are located at the equator; e. It is not suitable for human habitation
Which of the following actions can reduce humanity's ecological footprint?
a. Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels
b. Reducing meat consumption
c. Living in higher density settlements
d. Better management of human wastewater
e. All of the above