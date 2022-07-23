Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - The Human Footprint
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 17 - The Human FootprintProblem 7
Chapter 17, Problem 7

Tundra is found
a. Where average temperatures are low and growing seasons are short
b. Near the poles
c. At high altitudes
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of tundra: Tundra is a biome characterized by extremely cold temperatures, short growing seasons, and limited vegetation, often found in specific geographic and climatic conditions.
Analyze option (a): Tundra is indeed found where average temperatures are low and growing seasons are short. This is a defining feature of the tundra biome.
Analyze option (b): Tundra is commonly found near the poles, such as in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, where the climate supports tundra conditions.
Analyze option (c): Tundra can also be found at high altitudes, such as on mountain ranges, where the environment mimics the cold and short growing seasons of polar tundra.
Combine the correct options: Since all three conditions (a, b, and c) describe environments where tundra is found, the correct answer is (e).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tundra Biome Characteristics

The tundra biome is characterized by its cold temperatures, limited precipitation, and short growing seasons. Vegetation is sparse, primarily consisting of mosses, lichens, and low shrubs. The permafrost layer beneath the surface restricts root growth and contributes to the unique ecological conditions of this biome.
Geographical Distribution of Tundra

Tundra is predominantly found in polar regions, particularly in the Arctic, where it experiences extreme cold and long winters. Additionally, tundra can also occur at high altitudes in mountainous regions, where the climate mimics that of polar areas due to elevation, leading to similar ecological conditions.
Climate and Ecosystem Interactions

The climate of the tundra, marked by low temperatures and short growing seasons, directly influences its ecosystem. These conditions limit biodiversity and the types of species that can thrive, resulting in a unique set of adaptations among tundra flora and fauna, such as seasonal migration and specialized reproductive strategies.
