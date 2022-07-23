Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the subatomic particles associated with a carbon atom.
Which of the following terms is least like the others?
a. Monosaccharide
b. Phospholipid
c. Fat
d. Steroid
e. Lipid
Water ________.
a. Is a good solute.
b. Facilitates chemical reactions.
c. Serves as an enzyme.
d. Makes strong covalent bonds with other molecules.
e. Consists of two oxygen and one hydrogen atoms.
Electrons ________.
a. Are negatively charged.
b. Along with neutrons make up the nucleus.
c. Are attracted to the negatively charged nucleus.
d. Are not involved in ionic bonds.
e. All of the above are true.
Different proteins are composed of different sequences of ________.
a. Sugars
b. Lipids
c. Fats
d. Amino acids
e. Carbohydrates
Proteins may function as ________.
a. Genetic material
b. Cholesterol molecules
c. Fat reserves
d. Enzymes
e. All of the above
A fat molecule consists of ________.
a. Carbohydrates and proteins.
b. Complex carbohydrates only.
c. Saturated oxygen atoms.
d. A carbon skeleton and fatty acids.