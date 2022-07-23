Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and Pseudoscience
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 9

A fat molecule consists of ________.
a. Carbohydrates and proteins.
b. Complex carbohydrates only.
c. Saturated oxygen atoms.
d. A carbon skeleton and fatty acids.

Step 1: Understand the structure of a fat molecule. Fat molecules, also known as triglycerides, are composed of two main components: a glycerol backbone and three fatty acid chains. These fatty acids are long chains of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Option a mentions carbohydrates and proteins, which are not components of fat molecules. Option b refers to complex carbohydrates, which are also unrelated to fat molecules. Option c mentions saturated oxygen atoms, which is incorrect as fats primarily consist of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms but not in a saturated oxygen form.
Step 3: Focus on option d, which mentions a carbon skeleton and fatty acids. This aligns with the structure of fat molecules, as the glycerol backbone provides the carbon skeleton, and the fatty acids are attached to it.
Step 4: Recall that fatty acids can be saturated or unsaturated, depending on the presence of double bonds between carbon atoms. This detail further supports the idea that fats consist of a carbon skeleton and fatty acids.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is option d, as it accurately describes the components of a fat molecule: a carbon skeleton (glycerol backbone) and fatty acids.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fat Molecule Structure

Fat molecules, also known as lipids, primarily consist of a carbon skeleton and fatty acids. The carbon skeleton provides the backbone, while fatty acids are long hydrocarbon chains that can be saturated or unsaturated, influencing the fat's properties and functions in biological systems.
Community Structure

Saturated vs. Unsaturated Fatty Acids

Fatty acids can be classified as saturated or unsaturated based on their chemical structure. Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds between carbon atoms, making them solid at room temperature, while unsaturated fatty acids contain one or more double bonds, resulting in a liquid state at room temperature. This distinction is crucial for understanding the health implications of different types of fats.
Fatty Acids

Role of Lipids in Biology

Lipids play essential roles in biological systems, including energy storage, cellular structure, and signaling. They are key components of cell membranes, providing fluidity and barrier functions, and serve as a concentrated energy source, making them vital for metabolism and overall cellular function.
Lipids
