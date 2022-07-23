Electrons ________.
a. Are negatively charged.
b. Along with neutrons make up the nucleus.
c. Are attracted to the negatively charged nucleus.
d. Are not involved in ionic bonds.
e. All of the above are true.
Which of the following terms is least like the others?
a. Monosaccharide
b. Phospholipid
c. Fat
d. Steroid
e. Lipid
Different proteins are composed of different sequences of ________.
a. Sugars
b. Lipids
c. Fats
d. Amino acids
e. Carbohydrates
A fat molecule consists of ________.
a. Carbohydrates and proteins.
b. Complex carbohydrates only.
c. Saturated oxygen atoms.
d. A carbon skeleton and fatty acids.
Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that only eukaryotic cells ________.
a. Contain DNA
b. Have a plasma membrane
c. Are considered to be alive
d. Have a nucleus
e. Are able to evolve
Which of the following lists the chemical bonds from weakest to strongest?
a. Hydrogen, covalent, ionic
b. Covalent, ionic, hydrogen
c. Ionic, covalent, hydrogen
d. Covalent, hydrogen, ionic
e. Hydrogen, ionic, covalent