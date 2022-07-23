Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and Pseudoscience
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 8

Proteins may function as ________.
a. Genetic material
b. Cholesterol molecules
c. Fat reserves
d. Enzymes
e. All of the above

Understand the role of proteins in biological systems. Proteins are macromolecules made up of amino acids and are involved in various structural, functional, and regulatory processes in the body.
Analyze each option provided in the question: (a) Genetic material is primarily composed of DNA and RNA, not proteins. (b) Cholesterol molecules are lipids, not proteins. (c) Fat reserves are composed of triglycerides, which are also lipids, not proteins.
Focus on option (d): Enzymes. Proteins often function as enzymes, which are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body without being consumed in the process.
Evaluate option (e): 'All of the above.' Since options (a), (b), and (c) are not correct functions of proteins, this option can also be ruled out.
Conclude that the correct answer is (d), as proteins are known to function as enzymes, which is a key role they play in biological systems.

Protein Functions

Proteins are essential macromolecules that perform a wide range of functions in biological systems. They serve as enzymes, which catalyze biochemical reactions, and play roles in structural support, transport, and signaling. Understanding the diverse functions of proteins is crucial for grasping their importance in cellular processes.
Enzymes

Enzymes are specialized proteins that accelerate chemical reactions in the body by lowering the activation energy required. They are highly specific, meaning each enzyme typically catalyzes a single type of reaction. This specificity is vital for metabolic pathways and overall cellular function.
Biomolecules

Biomolecules, including proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, and carbohydrates, are the building blocks of life. Each type of biomolecule has distinct roles; for instance, while proteins can act as enzymes, nucleic acids serve as genetic material. Understanding these categories helps clarify the unique contributions of proteins in biological systems.
