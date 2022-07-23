Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and Pseudoscience
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and PseudoscienceProblem 7
Chapter 2, Problem 7

Different proteins are composed of different sequences of ________.
a. Sugars
b. Lipids
c. Fats
d. Amino acids
e. Carbohydrates

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of proteins. Proteins are macromolecules made up of smaller building blocks called amino acids, which are linked together in a specific sequence to form a polypeptide chain.
Step 2: Recall that amino acids are the monomers of proteins. They are joined by peptide bonds during a process called dehydration synthesis, forming a unique sequence that determines the protein's structure and function.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing the other choices. Sugars, lipids, fats, and carbohydrates are not the building blocks of proteins. Instead, they are associated with other macromolecules like carbohydrates and lipids.
Step 4: Confirm that the correct answer is 'amino acids,' as they are the only molecules that form the primary structure of proteins through their specific sequences.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer to the problem is 'd. amino acids,' based on the biological role and composition of proteins.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proteins

Proteins are large, complex molecules made up of long chains of amino acids. They play critical roles in the body, including catalyzing biochemical reactions, providing structural support, and regulating cellular processes. The specific sequence of amino acids in a protein determines its unique structure and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Proteins

Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a variable side chain. There are 20 different amino acids that combine in various sequences to form proteins. The order of these amino acids is crucial, as it influences the protein's shape and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Amino Acids

Protein Synthesis

Protein synthesis is the biological process through which cells generate new proteins. It involves two main stages: transcription, where the DNA sequence is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA), and translation, where ribosomes read the mRNA sequence to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain. This process is essential for cell growth, repair, and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Proteins
