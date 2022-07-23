The elongation of the leading strand during DNA synthesis
a. Progresses away from the replication fork
b. Occurs in the 3′→5′ direction
c. Produces Okazaki fragments
d. Depends on the action of DNA polymerase
In a nucleosome, the DNA is wrapped around
a. Histones
b. Ribosomes
c. Polymerase molecules
d. A thymine dimer
E. coli cells grown on 15N medium are transferred to 14N medium and allowed to grow for two more generations (two rounds of DNA replication). DNA extracted from these cells is centrifuged. What density distribution of DNA would you expect in this experiment?
a. One high-density and one low-density band
b. One intermediate-density band
c. One high-density and one intermediate-density band
d. One low-density and one intermediate-density band
The spontaneous loss of amino groups from adenine in DNA results in hypoxanthine, an uncommon base, opposite thymine. What combination of proteins could repair such damage?
a. Nuclease, DNA polymerase, DNA ligase
b. Telomerase, primase, DNA polymerase
c. Telomerase, helicase, single-strand binding protein
d. DNA ligase, replication fork proteins, adenylyl cyclase
Although the proteins that cause the E. coli chromosome to coil are not histones, what property would you expect them to share with histones, given their ability to bind to DNA (see Figure 5.14)?