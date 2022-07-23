Textbook Question
We can be sure that a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C are equal in their
a. Mass
b. Volume
c. Number of atoms
d. Number of molecules
Measurements show that the pH of a particular lake is 4.0. What is the hydrogen ion concentration of the lake?
a. 4.0 M
b. 10¹⁰M
c. 10⁴M
d. 104M
What is the hydroxide ion concentration of the lake described in question 3?
a. 10⁻¹⁰ M
b. 10⁻⁴ M
c. 10⁻⁷ M
d. 10.0 M
Draw the hydration shells that form around a potassium ion and a chloride ion when potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water. Label the positive, negative, and partial charges on the atoms.