Chapter 3, Problem 1

Which of the following is a hydrophobic material?
a. Paper
b. Table salt
c. Wax
d. Sugar

1
Understand the concept of hydrophobic materials: Hydrophobic materials are substances that repel water and do not mix or dissolve in it. They are typically non-polar and do not form hydrogen bonds with water molecules.
Examine the options given: a. paper, b. table salt, c. wax, d. sugar.
Consider the properties of each option: Paper is made from cellulose, which can absorb water, making it hydrophilic. Table salt (NaCl) is ionic and dissolves in water, also hydrophilic. Sugar is polar and dissolves in water, making it hydrophilic.
Focus on wax: Wax is a non-polar substance that does not dissolve in water and repels it, making it hydrophobic.
Conclude that among the given options, wax is the hydrophobic material.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrophobicity

Hydrophobicity refers to the property of a substance that repels water. Hydrophobic materials do not mix with water and often have non-polar molecules that prevent water from adhering to their surface. This characteristic is crucial for understanding why certain materials, like wax, do not dissolve in water.
Polarity

Polarity is a chemical property that describes the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, like water, have uneven charge distribution, leading to attraction with other polar substances. Non-polar molecules, such as those found in wax, lack this charge separation, making them hydrophobic.
Material Composition

Material composition refers to the chemical makeup of a substance, which determines its properties, including hydrophobicity. Wax is composed of long-chain hydrocarbons, which are non-polar and hydrophobic, unlike polar substances such as paper, table salt, and sugar, which interact readily with water.
