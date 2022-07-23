Which of the following would tend to increase transpiration?

Textbook Question
What would enhance water uptake by a plant cell?
a. Decreasing the Ψ of the surrounding solution
b. Positive pressure on the surrounding solution
c. The loss of solutes from the cell
d. Increasing the Ψ of the cytoplasm
A plant cell with a ΨS of −0.65MPa maintains a constant volume when bathed in a solution that has a ΨS of −0.30MPa and is in an open container. The cell has a
a. ΨP of +0.65MPa
b. Ψ of −0.65MPa
c. ΨP of +0.35MPa
d. ΨP of 0 MPa
Compared with a cell with few aquaporin proteins in its membrane, a cell containing many aquaporin proteins will
a. Have a faster rate of osmosis
b. Have a lower water potential
c. Have a higher water potential
d. Accumulate water by active transport