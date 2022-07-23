Which of the following is an adaptation that enhances the uptake of water and minerals by roots?
a. Mycorrhizae
b. Pumping through plasmodesmata
c. Active uptake by vessel elements
d. Rhythmic contractions by cells in the root cortex
Movement of phloem sap from a source to a sink
a. Occurs through the apoplast of sieve-tube elements
b. Depends ultimately on the activity of proton pumps
c. Depends on tension, or negative pressure potential
d. Results mainly from diffusion
Photosynthesis ceases when leaves wilt, mainly because
a. The chlorophyll in wilting leaves is degraded.
b. Accumulation of CO2 in the leaf inhibits enzymes.
c. Stomata close, preventing CO2 from entering the leaf.
d. Photolysis, the water-splitting step of photosynthesis, cannot occur when there is a water deficiency.
What would enhance water uptake by a plant cell?
a. Decreasing the Ψ of the surrounding solution
b. Positive pressure on the surrounding solution
c. The loss of solutes from the cell
d. Increasing the Ψ of the cytoplasm