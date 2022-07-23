The hypothalamus
a. Synthesizes all of the hormones produced by the pituitary gland.
b. Influences the function of only one lobe of the pituitary gland.
c. Produces only inhibitory hormones.
d. Regulates both reproduction and body temperature.
Growth factors are local regulators that
a. Are produced by the anterior pituitary.
b. Are modified fatty acids that stimulate bone and cartilage growth.
c. Are found on the surface of cancer cells and stimulate abnormal cell division.
d. Bind to cell-surface receptors and stimulate growth and development of target cells.
Which hormone is incorrectly paired with its action?
a. Oxytocin — stimulates uterine contractions during childbirth
b. Thyroxine — inhibits metabolic processes
c. ACTH — stimulates the release of glucocorticoids by the adrenal cortex
d. Melatonin — affects biological rhythms and seasonal reproduction