Textbook Question
Which of the following is common to the development of both birds and mammals?
a. Holoblastic cleavage
b. Epiblast and hypoblast
c. Trophoblast
d. Gray crescent
The archenteron develops into
a. The mesoderm.
b. The endoderm.
c. The placenta.
d. The lumen of the digestive tract.
What structural adaptation in chickens allows them to lay their eggs in arid environments rather than in water?
a. Extraembryonic membranes
b. Yolk
c. Cleavage
d. Gastrulation