Where are neurotransmitter receptors located?
a. The nuclear membrane
b. The nodes of Ranvier
c. The postsynaptic membrane
d. Synaptic vesicle membranes
Why are action potentials usually conducted in one direction?
a. Ions can flow along the axon in only one direction
b. The brief refractory period prevents the reopening of voltage-gated Na⁺ channels
c. The axon hillock has a higher membrane potential than the terminals of the axon
d. Voltage-gated channels for both Na⁺ and K⁺ open in only one direction.
Which of the following is the most direct result of depolarizing the presynaptic membrane of an axon terminal?
a. Voltage-gated calcium channels in the membrane open
b. Synaptic vesicles fuse with the membrane
c. Ligand-gated channels open, allowing neurotransmitters to enter the synaptic cleft
d. An EPSP or IPSP is generated in the postsynaptic cell