Ch. 51 Animal Behavior
Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Chapter 51, Problem 1

Chapter 51, Problem 1

Which of the following is true of innate behaviors?
a. Their expression is only weakly influenced by genes.
b. They occur with or without environmental stimuli.
c. They are expressed in most individuals in a population.
d. They occur in invertebrates and some vertebrates but not mammals.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of innate behaviors: Innate behaviors are those that are genetically hardwired and typically do not require learning or experience to be expressed.
Consider the genetic influence: Innate behaviors are strongly influenced by genes, meaning they are inherited and consistent across individuals of a species.
Evaluate the role of environmental stimuli: Innate behaviors can occur without environmental stimuli, as they are automatic responses to certain conditions.
Assess the expression in populations: Innate behaviors are generally expressed in most individuals within a population, as they are part of the species' genetic makeup.
Identify the occurrence across species: Innate behaviors can be found in both invertebrates and vertebrates, including mammals, as they are fundamental to survival and reproduction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Innate Behaviors

Innate behaviors are instinctual actions that are hardwired into an organism's biology, often present from birth. These behaviors are typically consistent across individuals within a species and are not learned or influenced by environmental factors. Examples include reflex actions and fixed action patterns.
Genetic Influence on Behavior

Genetic influence on behavior refers to the extent to which genes determine behavioral traits. Innate behaviors are strongly influenced by genetic makeup, meaning they are largely predetermined and require minimal environmental input for their expression. This contrasts with learned behaviors, which are shaped by experience and environment.
Population Expression of Behaviors

Population expression of behaviors indicates how widespread a particular behavior is within a species. Innate behaviors are typically expressed in most individuals of a population, as they are genetically encoded and essential for survival. This universality helps ensure that critical survival actions are performed consistently across the species.
