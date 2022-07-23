According to Hamilton's rule,
a. Natural selection does not favor altruistic behavior that causes the death of the altruist.
b. Natural selection favors altruistic acts when the resulting benefit to the recipient, corrected for relatedness, exceeds the cost to the altruist.
c. Natural selection is more likely to favor altruistic behavior that benefits an offspring than altruistic behavior that benefits a sibling.
d. The effects of kin selection are larger than the effects of direct natural selection on individuals.